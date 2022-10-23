Oppein Home brings luxury furnishings to Zimbabwe

High-end custom cabinet maker Oppein Home is bringing its luxury customized home products to Zimbabwe as demand for luxury furnishings in the southern African country grows.

Operating under a local franchise, Oppein Home, one of the world’s major cabinetry manufacturers, opened its first showroom at the high-end Sam Levy’s Village Shopping Mall in the plush suburb of Borrowdale in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, this month.

“What motivated Oppein to open here in Zimbabwe is the fact that I think in the market there was a gap for true luxury in the home, as well as even for projects that are out there,” said Carol Chirairo, showroom manager for Oppein Zimbabwe.

With a presence in more than 100 countries and thousands of franchise showrooms worldwide, Oppein offers a full spectrum of products and services that include kitchen custom cabinets, home decor accessories and whole house customization.

The company is also engaged in the retail of furniture, the wholesale of home appliances and interior design.

Despite a tough economic environment in Zimbabwe characterized by high inflation, the market for luxury home furnishings is soaring. The construction of mansions and renovation of properties in the wealthier suburbs of Harare and other urban centers is driving the thirst for luxurious finishing.

“We have various property developers, construction workers and even architects who are truly seeking a luxurious, quality and customized product,” Chirairo said. “We are targeting the individual clientele, that is building luxurious homes because we have noticed that in the market there has been a boom in the infrastructure for this type of clientele, as well as property developers and construction companies who are building cluster luxurious homes, so we saw that providing whole house customization as Oppein Zimbabwe, we will be able to meet the need of this type of clientele.”

She noted that due to their unique products and services, the reception from the public has been phenomenal. “The reception has been very well because of the exclusivity and uniqueness of the products, you find a lot of clients are responding very well,” she said.

What makes Oppein unique is the ability to create customized products that meet different tastes, even for those who do not have a ready sketch of what they want, said Chirairo, adding Oppein Zimbabwe, with superior product quality that uses cutting-edge technology and Chinese manufacturing prowess, is aiming to be a top luxury furnishing provider in Zimbabwe. Enditem