Oppong-Boanuh charges new IGP, leadership to be united as he retires

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the outgone Inspector General of Police (IGP) has said good-bye after 33 years with a call on Mr George Akufo Dampare, the new IGP and the leadership of the Service to unite in diversity and forge ahead for the service of Ghana.

“Court the support and inclusion of every Officer for the success of your tenure. Any exclusion tendencies should be avoided to motivate all and sundry to give you the needed support for you to be successful as the IGP,” he advised.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh said it was only in unity that he would be able to achieve the core mandate of the Service, adding, the strategic direction of the Service was at his disposal and urged him to formulate policies, which would inure to the benefit of personnel and the citizenry.

He was speaking at the farewell parade and pull-out ceremony held in his honour.

The former IGP asked the incoming leaders of the Service to stay focused and committed to the course of the Service.

He said integrity, respect for diversity, excellence, responsiveness, respect for fundamental human rights, among others, should remain their hallmark.

The future of the Service, he said rested on their shoulders, thus, they needed to be dedicated and determined to take over the reins of the Service in the near future and encouraged them to remain truthful and resolute throughout their professional career to be successful.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh called on personnel of the Service and the citizenry to give their support to the new IGP and his Administration to effectively discharge the core mandate of the Service in maintaining law and order.

“Ghanaians need nothing but a peaceful environment to guarantee economic development and improved livelihood in the era of sophisticated crimes perpetrated by a network of organized criminal gangs, the new IGP can only succeed when he is accorded the requisite support by all and sundry.

He was convinced that the Service was blessed with a number of hard-working and committed officers who were going to support the new IGP to successfully continue from where he left.

He commended them for working hard in the midst of resource constraints helping Ghana to earn the second most peaceful country in the sub-Saharan African region ranked by the 2021 Global Peace Index report.

However, he was of the hope that there was room for improvement to become one of the most peaceful countries in the world with the right leadership and policies and a continuous regular supply of much needed resources to the Service.

He thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the Service since 2019 as well as thanked Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Chairman of the Police Council, Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, Heads of Security Services, members of the Police Management Board, retired IGPs, among others for their support during his tenure of office.

The outgone IGP apologised if he stepped on toes in the course of his service saying, “after serving for 33 years in a complex and diverse organisation like the Ghana Police Service, I am sure I contributed a lot of positive things but being human, I am sure I also made some mistakes”.

He said he may have hurt or disappointed some people by some of the decisions he took, especially, by transferring and posting personnel to non-urban areas.

There was a transfer of authority and presentation of a citation and gifts.

Also in attendance were Mr Ambrose Dery, Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, representatives from the sister security agencies, and many more.