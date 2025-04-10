Oppong Nkrumah Defends Kwakye‑Ofosu Over Flight Allegations

Former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has publicly come to the defence of Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye‑Ofosu amid controversy over reports of suspicious flights allegedly linked to drug trafficking and money laundering at Kotoka International Airport.

Speaking on April 9, Oppong Nkrumah insisted that Kwakye‑Ofosu did not invent the allegations but merely relayed a briefing that later proved incorrect. “Look at this Air Med matter… I don’t think he cooked up that story. I believe it was a brief he was given. I will defend my brother Felix any day that he is not a liar, and that he is coming to sit there and lie. It is the information that he was given, and he has put out that information and that information is not correct,” he said.

The initial claims were made by Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who alleged that certain flights operating from Kotoka International Airport were involved in illicit activities. Those assertions have since sparked a political storm, with government officials denying any wrongdoing and critics accusing the administration of orchestrating a cover‑up.

Acknowledging the delicate nature of the situation, Oppong Nkrumah noted that a government spokesperson’s role often requires the repetition of unverified information, leaving them vulnerable to charges of dishonesty. “How would he know? You are only a government spokesperson, so you will mouth these words and then people will say this guy is a liar. Felix is doing a very difficult job, I wish him well,” he added.

The episode underscores the tightrope walked by official communicators who must balance the imperative for transparency with the risk of disseminating unconfirmed reports. As the government works to clarify the facts behind the Air Med allegations, this incident will test its commitment to rigorous vetting of intelligence and the credibility of its spokespeople. Ensuring that future briefings are grounded in verified evidence will be crucial to maintaining public trust and avoiding the pitfalls of premature disclosures.