Opportunik Global Fund Set to Break Barriers Through Its African and Diasporan-Focused Investment Fund

Opportunik, a private wealth fund giving Africans and Diasporans access to global investments, announced today that it will launch its licensed fund on the 2nd of May 2023. Administered by Accuvise Administrators Limited, a registered fund administrator based in Mauritius, Opportunik Global Fund [OGF] will present a diverse mix of asset classes enabling investors to create wealth with minimal currency or political risk.

OGF was created to address African investors’ pain points, including high barriers to global deals, insufficient yield on smaller ticket sizes, ever-changing foreign exchange rates, and high inflation and taxation. Participants can be located anywhere in the world but must invest in the most traded currencies, such as the US Dollar. As one of the first private retail funds aimed at Africans, the multi-asset growth fund will provide the following:

Low-entry barrier with a minimum investment of $5,000 and optional monthly subscriptions in multiples of $1,000

Access to diversified asset classes and investment strategies in multiple financial markets

Projected return of 10-20% paid annually to investors’ bank accounts

5-year tenure for the principal with an annual payment of returns

Ability to track wealth journey and measure returns and financial growth

Commenting on the fund, Kola Oyeneyin, CEO of Opportunik Global Fund, said: “We created Opportunik Global Fund to directly tackle the challenges many African investors face when looking for global investments. As an African-born fund, we recognise that the continent is full of wealth opportunities; however, there is a need to empower rising middle-class Africans with a platform to enable them to access new markets beyond the continent’s borders.

“At OGF, we help Africans create wealth and achieve financial independence. We are doing so by connecting investors to a global fund at a low entry barrier and with a healthy return. As we onboard retail and institutional investors before our official launch in May, we look forward to bridging the current wealth inequality gap.”

Driven by an in-house team of fund managers located across Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia), OGF will work alongside Accuvise Administrators. With over $216m in Assets Under Administration, Accuvise has a proven track record of structuring and administrating investment funds.

According to the Henley & Partners’ Africa Wealth Report, a total of $2.4 trillion total investable wealth is held on the continent, with South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and Morocco accounting for more than half of Africa’s high-net-worth individuals. Statistically, the wealth management market in Africa is estimated to grow by 60% in the next decade, driven by strong asset under management (AuM) growth in most major markets. This presents a good opportunity for middle-class Africans if given access to the same wealth management options made available to high-net-worth individuals.