Opportunities for Directing Climate Finance towards Resilient & Agroecological food systems

Food systems make up 33% of GHG emissions but receive only 3% of climate finance. Climate finance is needed for food system solutions that have real impacts & diverse benefits. This event will discuss opportunities & challenges to finance agroecology & the mechanisms required to reach those in need.

Speakers: Moderator: Patty Fong, Global Alliance for the Future of Food Panel: -Hon. Kaaya Christine Nakimwero, Government of Uganda -Bridget Mugambe, AFSA -Dale Lewis, COMACO Zambia -Jahan Chowdhury, IFAD -Rosinah Mbenya, PELUM KENYA -Satya Tripathi, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet