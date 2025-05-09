Opposition Accuses Government of Backtracking on Galamsey Emergency Pledge

The Minority in Parliament has launched scathing criticism against the government for failing to deliver on its campaign promise to declare a state of emergency against illegal mining.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin condemned what he called a “shocking reversal” from the NDC administration’s pre-election stance on galamsey.

“Before taking office, this government vowed to treat illegal mining as a national crisis requiring emergency measures,” Afenyo-Markin stated. “Four months into their term, we’ve seen no action – only empty rhetoric while our rivers turn toxic and forests disappear.” The Minority Leader’s remarks referenced the NDC’s 2024 campaign pledge to implement drastic measures against the illegal mining scourge.

Environmental experts report that galamsey operations have contaminated nearly 60% of Ghana’s freshwater sources, with the Pra, Ankobra, and Birim rivers among the worst affected. The pollution has disrupted water supply to several communities while destroying agricultural lands that support rural livelihoods.

The government’s Lands Minister recently acknowledged the severity of the crisis during a television interview, describing the damage as “heartbreaking.” However, critics argue such expressions of concern ring hollow without concrete action. The Minority maintains that the administration’s delayed response undermines its credibility on environmental protection, particularly after campaigning on an anti-galamsey platform.

As pressure mounts, environmental groups are calling for immediate intervention to halt the destruction. The government’s next steps – or lack thereof – could determine whether Ghana can reverse one of its most pressing ecological crises. With public patience wearing thin, the administration faces growing scrutiny over its commitment to deliver on its bold campaign promises regarding illegal mining.