Opposition Alleges Judicial Appointments Serve Mahama’s Political Agenda

Ghana’s political tensions have intensified as Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin accused President John Mahama of using recent Supreme Court nominations to advance a clandestine third-term agenda.

Speaking at a New Patriotic Party (NPP) press conference ahead of a planned “Save Our Judiciary” protest, Afenyo-Markin claimed the president’s move to appoint seven Court of Appeal judges to the Supreme Court, coupled with the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, reveals a deliberate effort to consolidate influence over the judiciary.

“This is not routine it’s a strategic packing of the court with loyalists to undermine democratic governance,” Afenyo-Markin asserted, urging civil society and religious leaders to resist what he called an “assault on judicial integrity.” His remarks follow Mahama’s April 30 nomination of justices including Dennis Dominic Adjei, Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, and Philip Bright Mensah, among others, pending parliamentary approval under Article 144(2) of Ghana’s constitution.

The nominations came weeks after Mahama suspended Chief Justice Torkornoo, citing a prima facie case against her based on three petitions. A five-member committee chaired by Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie is investigating the claims, with Baffoe Bonnie serving as acting Chief Justice. However, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has denounced Torkornoo’s suspension as unconstitutional, arguing the president bypassed legal protocols by failing to issue a statutory instrument justifying the decision.

“The suspension lacks transparency and violates due process,” the GBA stated during its 2025 Mid-Year Conference, demanding clearer guidelines for disciplinary actions against judges. The association emphasized that unchecked executive overreach risks eroding public trust in judicial independence.

Political analysts note that Ghana’s judiciary has historically been a battleground for partisan influence, particularly during contentious electoral periods. Mahama’s administration, which has prioritized judicial reforms, insists the nominations aim to address case backlogs and enhance institutional efficiency. Yet critics argue the timing amst ongoing protests and the Chief Justice’s unresolved suspension fuels perceptions of politicization.

The controversy echoes broader regional concerns about executive interference in judiciaries, a recurring challenge in African democracies. With the NPP mobilizing public dissent and legal bodies like the GBA advocating procedural rigor, Mahama faces mounting pressure to reconcile his reform agenda with constitutional safeguards. As Ghana approaches its next electoral cycle, the judiciary’s perceived autonomy or lack thereof may prove pivotal in shaping both political stability and democratic legitimacy.