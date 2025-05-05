Opposition Coalition Protests Chief Justice Suspension, Citing Judicial Overreach

A coalition of political parties, spearheaded by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), staged a demonstration Monday against the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, denouncing the move as a politically motivated assault on judicial independence.

Under the banner “Article 21 Demo,” protesters gathered to demand the restoration of the Chief Justice, framing the issue as a broader defense of constitutional governance and press freedom. NPP Director of Communications Richard Ahiagbah, in a social media post ahead of the protest, accused President John Mahama and the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of undermining the judiciary, warning that “the survival of the rule of law” was at stake.

The demonstration follows mounting criticism from legal experts, including the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), which has labeled the suspension unconstitutional. GBA spokesperson Saviour Kudze reiterated that while Article 146(10) permits presidential discretion in judicial suspensions, such powers require legislative oversight to prevent abuse. “No constitutional instrument exists to regulate this discretion,” Kudze stated, emphasizing that the GBA’s April 26 emergency meeting found unanimous agreement against the president’s action.

The controversy stems from President Mahama’s suspension of Justice Torkornoo pending an inquiry into impeachment petitions a decision the presidency maintains complies with constitutional procedures after consultations with the Council of State. However, critics argue the move sets a dangerous precedent for executive interference in the judiciary.

As tensions escalate, the protest highlights deepening divisions over Ghana’s separation of powers. Legal analysts note that the outcome could redefine the boundaries of presidential authority, with implications for future judicial independence in West Africa’s democratic flagship. The government has yet to respond to Monday’s demonstrations, but the GBA’s demand for an immediate reversal ensures the debate will remain at the forefront of national discourse.

Background: Ghana’s judiciary has faced increasing scrutiny over allegations of politicization, with this marking the first suspension of a Chief Justice under the 1992 Constitution. The standoff tests the resilience of institutional checks in a region where executive overreach remains a persistent challenge.