Opposition Prepares for Parliamentary Resumption with Strategic Meeting

Ghana’s Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has convened a critical strategy session with committee chairs ahead of Parliament’s reopening on May 27.

The Effutu MP emphasized the opposition’s dual focus on immediate legislative oversight and long-term electoral positioning during the closed-door meeting at Accra City Hotel.

“We’re sharpening our tools to hold government accountable while demonstrating our readiness to govern by 2028,” Afenyo-Markin stated, outlining plans to scrutinize executive actions and pending legislation. The Minority Caucus aims to balance aggressive oversight with constructive opposition, particularly regarding unfinished business from the previous session including delayed bills and committee reports. Speaker Alban Bagbin has confirmed Parliament will resume at 10:00 am with a full agenda of outstanding matters.

The preparatory meeting signals the opposition’s intention to leverage its committee leadership positions for enhanced scrutiny, even as it builds momentum toward the next general elections. Political analysts suggest this session could test both the Minority’s tactical discipline and the government’s ability to advance its legislative agenda.