Opposition presidential candidates in Uganda on Tuesday called for peaceful general elections slated for Thursday this week.

The top three candidates, Robert Kyagulanyi, Mugisha Muntu, and Patrick Amuriat in a joint press conference held here, urged the country’s Electoral Commission to organize free and fair elections.

“Please turn up and vote. We continue to preach and advocate for non-violence,” Kyagulanyi, a music star turned politician said. The leaders urged voters to observe the COVID-19 prevention procedures as they cast their votes.

“We have always advised Ugandans to wear face masks and keep social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19. We continue to give this same advice,” Kyagulanyi said.

They urged security personnel to avoid using violent means when dealing with crowds. The campaigns which started in early November end on Tuesday.

The presidential race has attracted 11 candidates including incumbent president Yoweri Museveni who has been in power for more than 30 years.