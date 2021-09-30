Opticians Association of Ghana elects new national executives

The Opticians Association of Ghana (OAG) has elected new national executives to manage the affairs of the Association in the next four years.

Mr. Isaac Donkor, a former Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society in Sunyani and Wa was elected as its national President, and Mr. Orlando Adimado, a member as Vice President.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said the election was conducted at the closing session of its eighth Annual General Meeting and Clinical Workshop held at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The two-day conference, which attracted opticians from across the country, was on the theme, “Digital Dispensing: Ophthalmic Dispensing Amidst the New Normal and Post Covid-19”.

The executives elected included Mr. Thomas Brusah, General Secretary, Mr. Robert Gomashie, Deputy General Secretary, and Mr. Paul Takyi Nkrumah, the Public Relations Officer.

The rest were Mr. Bright Mensah, the Ashanti Regional President, Christiana Antwiwaa, Ashanti Regional Secretary, Farouk Issaka, Ashanti Regional Financial Secretary, Mr. Wiredu Asabre, the Bono Regional President, and Nyaba Akabonga, the Bono Regional Secretary.

“Dr. James Addy, the Head of the National Eye Care Unit of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), underscored the critical role of technology in the delivery of health care especially in the midst of Covid-19”, it said.

“Digitization of health care delivery or making use of telemedicine is now becoming the order of the day in most parts of the world”, Dr. Addy said in the statement.

“We encouraged opticians to re-orient their minds in meeting the demands of technology and apply technology in ophthalmic dispensing at all times”, Dr. Prince Asenso Antwi, the out-going National President of the Association also said in the statement.

Mr. Donkor, the newly-elected President, in an interview with the GNA expressed appreciation to the Association for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to ensure members would discharge their duties in conformity with international standards.

“We promised to build on the legacies our predecessors left by ensuring that members work in conformity with standards and best international practices”, he said.

He said the career development of members remained a priority, and stressed their readiness to champion the course of the Association and work with all members for its progress.ives