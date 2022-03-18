Optometrist Advices Public To Do Regular Eye Check To Fight Glaucoma

Dr. Matilda Madiwe Adda an Optometrist with the Ghana Health Service has advised Ghanaians to normalise going to the hospital or eye clinic to check the state of their eyes regularly.

Dr. Adda was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema as part of the “GNA-GOA My Eyes! My Vision! Campaign and joint door-to-door Glaucoma awareness sensitization embarked on to mark the International Glaucoma awareness event.

She stressed that people above the age of 40 should visit the eye clinic at least once a year to check up on glaucoma or other eye-related problems.

She said Glaucoma was a leading cause of irrevocable blindness worldwide and the second leading cause of general blindness.

The Ghana Optometric Association has also launched mass sensitization of Ghanaians through the message of encouragement to whip-up enthusiasm for people to check up their eyes regularly.

Dr. Adda who is also a member of the GOA stated that there was not enough education and public awareness about Glaucoma hence the door-to-door campaign to share wristbands with inscriptions about glaucoma so that people can have a fair idea about it.

She said the public had to be educated enough because glaucoma did not have early symptoms therefore there was a need to create awareness and advise people to have regular eye-check.

“I believe the education is not there and awareness is low so a lot of people do not know about glaucoma,” she added.

Dr. Adda stated that GOA-GNA was taking steps to advocate and create awareness to reduce the number of people who go blind as a result of glaucoma.

She, therefore, advised the public to take their eye issues seriously as it was the most important part of the body.