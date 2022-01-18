Opuni files another motion at Apex Court

An Accra High Court has adjourned the trial involving Dr Stephen Opuni, the former Chief Executive COCOBOD and two others, due to a pending motion at the Supreme Court regarding the case.

Dr Opuni, through his Counsel, Mr Samuel Codjoe, once again filed an application for certiorari and prohibition at the Supreme Court seeking to stop Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, a Supreme Court Judge, siting as an additional High Court Judge, from continuing to hear the case.

The application comes just a few weeks after the High Court presided over by Honyenuga dismissed his application urging the trial judge to recuse himself from the trial on grounds of alleged hostility and likelihood of bias.

On Monday, January 17, 2022, when the case was called, the Judge informed the parties that the Court had been served with a motion pending before the Apex Court.

He said it would be appropriate to adjourn the matter to await the decision and outcome from the Supreme Court.

The case was adjourned to January 31, 2022.

The motion filed was to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for certiorari and prohibition fixed on February 8, 2022.

Dr. Opuni’s application basically alleged ‘open hostility’ towards him by the trial judge claiming, “his acts and conducts are such that justice cannot be said to be seen to be done.”

Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, corruption by public officers and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GHS300,000.00 self-recognizance bail each.