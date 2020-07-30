An Accra High Court hearing the trial of Dr Stephen Opuni and two others have received a letter and an attached medical evidence from the counsel for Seidu Agongo of his isolation after being exposed to COVID-19.

The Court presided over by Justice Clemence Honyenugah, a Supreme Court Justice sitting as an additional High Court Judge, told the parties that the court has received a letter and a medical report from the Administrator of the firm, where Mr Nutifafa Nutsukpui, works.

He said the letter narrated, how some of the firm’s employees have been exposed to some of its clients, who had been exposed to the COVID-19.

The judge said, he was not happy with the manner at which the counsel had delayed in finishing his cross-examination of the third prosecution witness.

He said the counsel for the second and third accused commenced his cross-examination, somewhere in October last till February, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country and has since not finished. “But l must strongly state that cross-examination cannot be conducted infinito,” he added.

Justice Honyenugah said counsel would have to do his best to conclude his cross-examination at the next adjournment date after the legal vacation for the prosecution to produce their next witness, if any. He consequently adjourned the trial to October 6, 2020 for continuation of the hearing.

Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognisance bail each.

