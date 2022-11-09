Oquaye Centre for Constitutional Studies holds seminar

Mr Justice F. Short, former commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has called for the curtailment of the excessive appointment powers of Presidents under the 1992 Constitution to enhance good governance and democratic accountability.

He said the unrestrained appointment powers and influence granted to Presidents under the constitution created a winner-takes- all environment in democratic dispensation.

Mr Justice Short was speaking at a seminar organised by Professor Mike Oquaye Centre for Constitutional Studies at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in Accra on Tuesday.

It was on the theme: ‘Reviewing Ghana’s 1992 Constitution: The Excessive Powers of President’.

Mr Justice Short identified weak oversight by the Legislature as a major contributing factor to the large size of government, which is burdening the taxpayer.

He suggested the implementation made by the 11-member advisory committee of experts and eminent Ghanaians constituted by the IEA to re-examine the issue and seek broader consultations for reforms to address winner-takes -all politics.

The Committee, which was chaired by the Most Reverend Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle, recommended that appointment to key positions in the public sector should emanate from designated bodies that have the capacity to identify suitable persons using pre-determined criteria.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, commended Mr Justice Short and said Members of Parliament, who were at the same time ministers appointed by the President, had the requisite expertise for the job and stressed the need for vigilance on the part of Appointment Committee of Parliament to ensure that the right people were appointed to positions of trust.