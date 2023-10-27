Oracle to establish cloud computing in Rwanda

US-based multinational computer technology company, Oracle will set up cloud computing infrastructure in Rwanda by June 2024.

Cloud computing is the delivery of different services through the Internet, including data storage, servers, databases, networking, and software. It allows an organisation to flexibly adapt at speed and scale, and accelerate innovations.

In an episode of “The Long Form” podcast hosted by The New Times on October 23, Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, delved into different topics in the technology space in Rwanda, where she announced the partnership with Oracle.

In parallel efforts to create awareness around data protection law, she said that there has been steps to attract cloud computing providers, with the tech company’s entry into the market by setting up a cloud computing infrastructure at the regional data centre in Rwanda.

“They will start works in December and we have an 18-months’ timeline to build the data centre. They’ve already identified a space within the Kigali Innovation City, and it should be activated by June 2024,” Ingabire said.

She also noted that while the physical infrastructure awaits, Rwanda has requested the company to tap into some of their existing cloud infrastructure.

Upon completion, she said that start-ups, government institutions, and corporate companies will access this facility, hence, spurring Rwanda’s tech ambitions in development.

“Now the idea is that we can even have more [companies] that are considering Rwanda as a place to do business, because it drives competition.”

Cloud computing services are critical in such a time that the country is stepping up its efforts in driving and exploring technological solutions while remaining vigilant on data privacy and protection, which are relevant in this technology era.

This is not the first collaboration between Oracle and Rwanda. In 2015, the two signed an agreement to boost ICT skills in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) by establishing learning centres, provide software, curriculum, technology and certification resources to students from different colleges across the country.