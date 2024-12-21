ORAL Chair Says Committee Will Cease Operations After Appointment of New Attorney-General

The chair of the Operations Recover All Loots (ORAL) committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has confirmed that the committee’s work will come to an end once President John Dramani Mahama appoints an Attorney-General, who is subsequently approved by Parliament and sworn into office.

He stated that the gathered report will be forwarded to the Attorney-General for further action.

Ablakwa made these remarks during an appearance on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, December 21. He clarified that the committee’s role is limited to gathering evidence, which will be handed over to the Attorney-General for appropriate legal action once they are in office.

Martin Kpebu, another member of the ORAL team, echoed Ablakwa’s statement, adding that the committee would cease to function once the government sets up the proper legal frameworks. “As the chair said, we are going to give the report to the Attorney-General. The committee will no longer function once that is done,” Kpebu remarked.

In contrast, Old Tafo lawmaker Vincent Ekow Assafuah criticized the ORAL team’s methods, accusing them of making unsubstantiated corruption allegations. He argued that the committee is throwing out figures and accusations without providing details or evidence. Assafuah expressed concern that the committee members were opening themselves up to potential defamation suits. “They are just playing to the gallery, doing politics with it and hunting innocent people. They are bound to fail,” he said.

Assafuah also took issue with the legitimacy of ORAL, stating that it lacks legal backing and is an unconstitutional body. “This is an unconstitutional body that has no legal basis. It is simply a populist approach,” he added. He suggested that anti-corruption issues should be handled by established institutions like EOCO, OSP, and CHRAJ, which have the legal power to investigate and prosecute corruption cases.

Mary Addah, the Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), also weighed in on the matter, labeling ORAL as a populist initiative. She expressed concern that the committee was created merely to appease the public rather than addressing the issue in a more structured manner. “We have the institutions of the state, and the better approach for Mahama was to have directed the people to send their concerns to the OSP or CHRAJ,” she argued. She emphasized the importance of trusting and empowering existing institutions rather than creating new ones without legal authority. “This is a populist idea of receiving complaints from the public,” she added.

President-elect John Mahama had earlier clarified that ORAL is not intended to investigate individuals or prosecute corruption cases. Instead, the committee’s role is to serve as a central point for gathering information about potential corruption and forwarding it to the relevant institutions for further action. “ORAL is not going to be investigating people; it is going to gather evidence and pass on the evidence to the institutions that are supposed to do that kind of work,” Mahama explained. He assured the public that the committee would not receive any payment for its efforts and that no budget had been allocated for the initiative.