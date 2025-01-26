ORAL Team Returns Lexus 507 to NPP’s Michael Omari Wadie After Mistaken Seizure

Accra-based Angel FM is reporting that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team has returned a Lexus 507 to Michael Omari Wadie, the 3rd National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The vehicle had been seized by the team under the impression that it was a state asset, but after conducting further checks, they discovered the error and decided to return it.

Wadie, who had earlier expressed his frustration over the seizure on Angel FM, found himself at the center of the controversy when the ORAL team mistakenly confiscated his personal property. The team, which was established by former President John Dramani Mahama, was set up to investigate corrupt practices in public service and recover assets linked to such activities.

In light of the confusion, the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has hinted at meeting with the ORAL team to review the findings and determine the next steps in addressing the information gathered. This incident highlights the ongoing efforts to tackle corruption, though it also underscores the challenges in ensuring that such operations are conducted accurately and without overreach.