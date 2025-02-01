ORAL Teams Praised for Halting Illegal Land Deals, Recovering State Assets

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has lauded the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative for its critical role in curbing illegal land transactions and reclaiming stolen state assets, even as investigations remain in preliminary stages.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints program hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Kpebu emphasized the tangible impact of the specialized teams, which operate under a limited mandate to gather evidence and coordinate enforcement actions.

“At this preparatory phase, the ORAL teams have already prevented significant illegal land deals from proceeding,” Kpebu stated. “If we hadn’t acted swiftly, countless fraudulent transactions would have slipped through. This committee, though still in its early stages, has proven to be a vital safeguard for national assets.”

Kpebu highlighted several high-profile interventions, including the prevention of the planned demolition of 20 government bungalows in prime areas, which were at risk of illegal takeover by private developers. “These properties are worth millions of dollars, not just cedis. Their preservation alone underscores the importance of ORAL’s work,” he said. The intervention was executed through rapid collaboration with national security agencies and the police, who acted on intelligence provided by the ORAL teams.

Another notable success involved halting illegal transactions linked to the National Development Authority (NDA) lands and the Greek mechanization site, where state-owned land faced encroachment. “Through timely reporting and coordination, these lands have been restored to state control,” Kpebu confirmed. “This is just the beginning. There’s more to come as investigations deepen.”

Kpebu described the government’s decision to establish ORAL early in its tenure as a “master stroke,” arguing that proactive measures have prevented the irreversible loss of valuable assets. “The system isn’t flawless, but it’s a necessary check on corruption. The teams have disrupted networks that exploit bureaucratic delays to loot state resources,” he added.

While ORAL’s current mandate focuses on evidence-gathering and interagency coordination, Kpebu expressed optimism about future recoveries as cases progress to prosecution. He also called for public vigilance, urging citizens to report suspicious land transactions. “Protecting state assets is a collective responsibility. Citizens must remain alert and support efforts to uphold the integrity of our land resources,” he emphasized.

The ORAL initiative, launched in late 2024, aims to address systemic corruption in land administration and asset management. Its early achievements have drawn praise from anti-graft advocates, though critics caution that sustained political will and judicial follow-through will determine its long-term success.

For now, Kpebu’s remarks underscore the significance of preemptive action in combating graft. As ORAL teams expand their operations, Ghanaians await further recoveries — and a clearer picture of the scale of assets lost to decades of malfeasance.