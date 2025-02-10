ORAL Uncovers 2,417 Complaints, Targets $20.49 Billion in Recoveries

The fight against corruption in Ghana is taking a decisive step forward. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Chairman of the Operation Clear All Looters (ORAL) Committee, announced on February 10 at Jubilee House that the task force has received a total of 2,417 complaints from citizens, with 1,493 coming in via phone calls and another 924 submitted by email.

This surge in public reporting underscores widespread frustration and a clamor for accountability that the government can no longer ignore.

ORAL was set up to serve as a central hub for gathering evidence on the misappropriation of state resources, operating in tandem with National Security and other enforcement agencies. Speaking at the handover of their report to the President and the Attorney General, Ablakwa stressed the committee’s commitment to ensuring that corrupt officials are held responsible and that stolen assets are returned to the nation. Among the notable achievements he highlighted were the protection of lands owned by the Northern Development Authority and the prevention of the demolition of 50 government-owned bungalows—measures that have already begun to safeguard public resources.

Critics and supporters alike see the ORAL initiative as a breath of fresh air in a country long plagued by allegations of corruption. With the review of 36 high-profile cases underway, there is hope that successful prosecutions could lead to the recovery of up to $20.49 billion in misappropriated funds. This ambitious target not only reflects the scale of the corruption problem but also the government’s resolve to confront it head-on.

The public’s willingness to report these incidents is a testament to the growing demand for transparency and good governance in Ghana. While some remain skeptical about the ability of such initiatives to create lasting change without deeper judicial reforms, many view the active participation of whistleblowers as a critical first step in restoring faith in public institutions. As ORAL’s work continues, the challenge will be to convert this momentum into concrete recoveries and systemic improvements.

In a climate where trust in government has been severely eroded, the message from the ORAL committee is clear: corruption will no longer find safe harbor in Ghana, and every complaint received is a step toward a more accountable future.