Orange has upgraded its mobile money platform in Burkina Faso to Comviva’s next-generation Mobiquity® Pay, aiming to expand digital financial services in a market where mobile transactions are critical for economic inclusion.

The move positions Orange Money—already a dominant force in the country’s mobile finance sector—to deliver faster, more secure transactions while integrating with broader financial ecosystems.

The cloud-native system, featuring advanced fraud prevention tools and API-driven architecture, allows Orange to rapidly deploy new services, such as cross-platform payments and micro-loans, without disrupting existing operations. Christophe Baziemo, CEO of Orange Money Burkina Faso, called the upgrade “transformative,” noting it aligns with the company’s role in driving “economic and social development” through accessible digital tools.

Burkina Faso, where less than 30% of adults have traditional bank accounts, relies heavily on mobile money for everyday transactions, remittances, and small-business financing. Orange Money’s 4.5 million users in the country—part of its 70 million subscribers across Africa and the Middle East—will gain from streamlined services, including reduced downtime and enhanced interoperability with banks and merchants.

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva, highlighted the platform’s modular design as a “game-changer” for scalability, enabling Orange to adapt swiftly to regulatory changes or market demands. The upgrade marks the first deployment of Mobiquity® Pay in West Africa, with industry observers noting its potential to curb fraud—a persistent issue in regional mobile finance.

The overhaul comes amid rising competition in Burkina Faso’s mobile money sector, where rivals like Moov Africa and smaller fintechs vie for market share. Analysts suggest Orange’s investment reflects a strategic push to consolidate its lead while addressing infrastructure gaps in rural areas, where connectivity and financial access remain uneven.

“This isn’t just about technology,” said a Ouagadougou-based financial inclusion advocate, speaking anonymously. “It’s about building trust. When users know their transactions are secure, adoption deepens, and the entire economy benefits.”

With the update, Orange signals its commitment to anchoring Burkina Faso’s digital finance growth—a critical step as the nation grapples with inflation and economic instability exacerbated by recent geopolitical tensions.