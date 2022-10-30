Orange Girl Foundation Empowers  Accra Girls’ SHS 

The orange Girl Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, centered on empowering girls to take education seriously, recently embarked on its first edition of the “Young Minds Mentorship Series” at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School, in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the group, mentorship has become an essential tool to nurture the potential of young people to help them gain knowledge to reach their potential and harness their talents to be useful citizens in society.

Miss Ethel Nana Yaa Amoako Baffoe, Founder of the group said it was important to empower young girls to always strive for the best and attain great feats in their future endeavours and also make a change in their society through education acquired.

The founder chronicled when the group intended to make a paradigm shift for young girls in society to be bold and pursue higher aspirations, by providing an enabling environment for young girls to reach their goals.

“I am excited to see another vision by this group to ignite hope in young girls through this mentorship program, and we started planning this particular project in 2021 and thankfully we have finally witnessed the first edition,” she said.

On her part, a lot of people today, have made life and career mistakes because they did not the right information to make informed decisions and the narrative must change through a very thorough sensitisation in order for young girls to make very good decisions through counselling and guidance sessions.

“This is the first edition which is also the pilot project, and I am privileged to kickstart it with Accra Girls Senior High School (AGISS), The project has come to stay and we shall continue to impact young girls using the right information to make very important life decisions,” she added.

She mentioned that it would be embarrassing if stakeholders do not empower girls in Ghana to make them understand the nitty-gritty of education in their lives.

“We don’t want our young girls to make the same career and life mistakes some of us made, and I believe we need to start engaging them now before they get to the University”, she stressed.

She gave a clarion call on individuals in society to give the girl child the needed support to further their education and stop some practices that harm the girl child, including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

FGM, she said, was detrimental to the health of the girl child and could lead to dangerous complications for the girl child, including fistula among others.

She admonished the girls to be advocates to help end all socio-cultural practices that hinder the growth of the girl child, including FGM.

Speakers at the program were, Umaru Sanda, a Broadcast Journalist at Citi FM, Confidence Mawusi an IOT expert and Elsie Naiah Sagoe an IT Expert, who engaged the students through several presentations.

She commended Promasidor Ghana for their staunch support of the Orange Girl Foundation by sponsoring the project and called on other organisations for more collaborations to help groom and educate young girls to be great citizens who would contribute their quota to national development.

The Founder reiterated on Orange Girl Foundation to continue empowering girls to be problem solvers in their societies and also consider education as a key to success.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah