Orca Deco supports Rebecca Foundation’s activities with hospital beds

The Rebecca Foundation has taken delivery of 176 hospital beds worth GHS200,000.00 from Orca Deco (Ghana) Limited, a business entity in Ghana, to support its activities.

The beds were presented in Accra to the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, through the Rebecca Foundation.

The gesture forms part of Orca Deco’s commitment towards pushing the cause of the First Lady in supporting government’s effort at eradicating the “no bed syndrome” in Ghana’s health facilities.

At a ceremony to receive the beds, Mrs Akufo-Addo, thanked Orca Deco for always responding to her outfit’s calls to support the people of Ghana, particularly, on issues that affected women, children and the vulnerable.

She recounted how Orca Deco was the first to donate 7,000 food boxes when The Rebecca Foundation launched the Relief Boxes Challenge last year to call on retailers to donate to help those in need during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.

Mrs Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of her Foundation to promoting the well-being of all Ghanaian women and children, saying it would continue to work earnestly in their interest.

She called on well-meaning corporate organisations to partner with her outfit to address challenges identified in the health and the education sectors.

Mr Rayan Sharara, Managing Partner at Orca Deco, lauded the efforts of the First Lady towards providing support for maternal and child healthcare in Ghana.

He added that the phenomenon of the lack of beds syndrome in hospitals for patients, which sometimes resulted in preventable deaths, was very disheartening and worrisome.

Therefore, Mr Sharara used the occasion to assure the First Lady and all Ghanaians of Orca’s continued support to make lives better in all facets of the society.