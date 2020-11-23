The Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), has opened a book of condolence in honour of the memory of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister said that the opening of the book is intended to accord all and sundry the opportunity to express their departing words in honour of the former President.

Mr Owusu-Yeboa said the signing of the book would start from November 23, on working days from 0900 to 1700 hours at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council, Dambai.

The Regional Minister on behalf of the Chiefs, security agencies, traditional leaders, and the entire people of the Oti Region, expressed his profound condolence to the bereaved family of the late President Rawlings.

Madam Comfort Akua Attah, Chief Executive of Biakoye District Assembly said, Rawlings belonged to a rare breed of leadership that could have changed the face of Ghana and African politics through modesty, humanity, and sincerity.

Some dignitaries who signed the book of condolence include the Regional minister, members of Parliament, MDCEs, Service commanders, House of chiefs, Chairman of the Christian council, Chairman of Muslim council, Regional chairmen of political parties, representatives of professional bodies, Ghana Bar Association, Journalists, NAGRAT, GNAT and Transport unions.