Ordinary Ghanaians Need to Congratulate Themselves for a Successful Vote On 7 December 2024

“Once to every man and nation,

Comes the moment to decide,

In the strife of truth with falsehood,

For the good or evil side;

Some great cause, some great decision,

Offering each the bloom or blight,

And the choice goes by forever,

’Twixt that darkness and that light.”

Fellow citizens of Ghana, whatever the outcome of our vote on 7 December 2024 we must congratulate ourselves for the successful conclusion of our endeavour to ensure that our voices are heard in deciding who becomes our President and who will represent us in Parliament from our constituencies, come 7 January 2025.

The 1992 Constitution has endured another challenge and survived through our collective efforts to defend it from those who seek to undermine it to perpetuate their selfish agenda. We have demonstrated as citizens and many silent citizens that we cannot be taken for granted by the political elite and deep state who think they can deceive us all the time.

Whoever wins at the end of the day Mother Ghana has won. I am confident that the moment came yesterday for our nation Ghana to decide in the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side. We had some cause, and some great decision to make yesterday which we have made. The election yesterday does not conclude the struggle in the strife of truth with falsehood that offers our nation the bloom or blight.

Eternal vigilance with the help of God, and Allah, is what will win the battle for truth for us now and our generations unborn. Our social contract, the 1992 Constitution demands that commitment of eternal vigilance from each patriotic citizen for its survival and we must not fail in our duty. Let falsehood always come in deceptive apparel, truth shall always prevail in the final analysis.

As we wait for the results of the elections it is our duty as patriots to ensure the peace of our dear country and desist from anything that will destabilise our beautiful votes and the future, we crave for ourselves and our children under God, and Allah for our nation.

Mother Ghana won yesterday at the polls, and we must all be proud of ourselves for being Ghanaians no matter which side emerges victorious from the vote. When one believes sincerely in, and exhibits traits of, truth, integrity, and honour under the 1992 Constitution everything is possible. Congratulations to all citizens, for now. The struggle with and for the people, however, continues unabated until our destiny of victory is achieved. SHALOM!

Martin A. B. K. Amidu

The Citizen Vigilante and Shadow Vice-President

8 December 2024