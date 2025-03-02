Organ Meats in Ghana: A Culinary Delight or an Economic Dilemma?

Ghanaians have an unwavering love for animal intestines, bladders, and stomachs, not just for their rich taste but because they are deeply woven into the country’s food culture. Whether in stews, soups, or grilled as street food, these meats remain an essential part of Ghanaian cuisine.

Popularly known as ‘yemuadie,’ these parts have a chewy, rich texture that adds variety to meals. When cooked properly, they absorb spices well, making them highly flavourful. Compared to prime cuts of meat, intestines, bladders, and stomachs are often more affordable, making them accessible to a wider population. Beyond their delicious taste, they are nutrient-dense, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and protein. While some may overlook them in favour of more common cuts of meat, these organ meats offer numerous health benefits, including boosting immunity, promoting skin health, strengthening bones, and improving energy levels. As part of a balanced diet, they contribute to overall health and well-being.

Animal intestines and related parts are enjoyed in various traditional Ghanaian meals, such as Tuo Zaafi (TZ) with Ayoyo Soup, Fufu with Light Soup, and Banku with okra stew. They add a distinctive taste and texture to these popular dishes.

While Ghanaians love consuming animal intestines, bladders, and stomachs, many are not fully aware of how these parts are processed, where they come from, or whether the country can produce them locally at scale. Most people only encounter them in their raw form at local markets and slaughterhouses, with little knowledge of their journey from production to consumption.

Despite the presence of local abattoirs that process livestock, a significant portion of the intestines and other offal sold in Ghana comes from imported frozen products. This is due to high demand and the lack of large-scale processing facilities in the country.

Ghana imports a substantial amount of these products from countries such as Belgium, Mauritania, the United States, and Brazil. In 2022, the top suppliers of animal intestines, bladders, and stomachs to Ghana included:

Belgium – $92.66 million (14.92% of total imports)

Mauritania – $87.12 million

Brazil – $52.03 million (20.18% of total imports)

United States – $51.07 million (4.76% of total imports)

Poland – $48.07 million

These imports highlight the growing demand for offal in Ghana, underscoring the need for increased local processing capacity to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.

In 2023, Ghana imported animal intestines, bladders, and stomachs from various countries, with the top suppliers being Argentina ($15.04 million), Belgium ($11.14 million), Ireland ($7.90 million), the Netherlands ($5.93 million), and Paraguay ($3.87 million).

According to TradingEconomics.com, in 2019, Ghana imported approximately $3.74 million worth of these products from Argentina. However, by 2023, the total import value for animal intestines, bladders, and stomachs had surged to approximately $123.37 million, as reported by WITS (World Integrated Trade Solution, World Bank).

While the importation of animal intestines, bladders, and stomachs helps meet high local demand, it also raises concerns about dependency on foreign markets and missed opportunities for local production. Heavy reliance on these imports drains foreign exchange reserves, putting pressure on Ghana’s currency (cedi) and making the country vulnerable to global price fluctuations.

Currently, Ghana is losing out on potential job opportunities in local meat processing, slaughterhouses, and preservation. By investing in domestic processing and encouraging local production, the country can boost employment, reduce import costs, and build a more self-sustaining meat industry.