Organisations launch plastic dustbins to reduce pollution

Let’s Do It! Ghana and BorlaPlast, environmental non-profit organisations have jointly launched distribution of plastic dustbins at Nima-Maamobi in Accra.

The dustbins, which would be distributed to community members, forms part of Let’s Do It! Ghana’s Community for Plastic Reduction and Recycling Project.

The six-months project is being implemented within Nima and Maamobi communities with support from Afri-Plastics Challenge.

Mrs. Kate Opoku, Country Leader of Let’s Do It! Ghana said the plastic dustbins were meant to facilitate segregation of plastic waste as well as reduce waste in the targeted areas.

“As part of our Community for Plastic Reduction and Recycling Project, we are giving these plastic dustbins to households, shops, mosques and churches so that community members can separate their plastic waste from other household and municipal waste for recycling,” she explained.

That, according to her, would help to reduce indiscriminate littering and disposal of plastic waste, which were the main cause of perennial flooding in the capital city, and marine pollution.

Mrs. Opoku, therefore, called on community members to change their attitudes towards the environment by keeping their surroundings clean, refusing single-use plastic and adopting the habit of using reusable alternatives, such as reusable bags and reusable water bottles.

Mr. Abubakari Issaka, CEO of BorlaPlast, producers of plastic dustbins, expressed his delight for the partnership with Let’s Do It! Ghana.

“The partnership with Let’s Do It! Ghana is timely as plastic pollution remains a big challenge in the Nima-Maamobi communities.

“With this partnership, more plastic dustbins will be made and distributed to community members to segregate their plastic waste for recycling,” Mr. Issaka added.

Sheik Iddris Issaka Larry, Senior Imam at Maamobi thanked Let’s Do It! Ghana for the campaign to help reduce plastic pollution in the community and called on community members to take good care of the dustbins and use them for their intended purpose.

Every year, it is estimated that over eight million tons of plastic waste end up in the oceans causing harm to marine species and the environment.

Records also show that over 40 per cent of these plastic products are produced yearly, thus increasing difficulties in managing the waste created.

Let’s Do It! Ghana is the organiser of World Clean Day in Ghana.