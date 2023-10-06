Organisations must prioritize Mental Health policies – Michael Amankwa

Michael Amankwa, Chief Executive Officer of Knoxxi Ghana has called on businesses, government agencies and all organizations to in develop and integrate effective mental health plans and policies in their operations.

According to him, it has become imperative for businesses to take keen interest in the mental health wellbeing of not just their staff but their clients as it influences their behavioural patterns.

According to him, having working mental health policy will equip businesses and organizations with the knowledge to deal with their staff and patrons.

Speaking on GTV, Michael Amankwa emphasized the need for the integration of mental health policies into operations as it creates the platform to deal with situations which could escalate into something more damaging.

“If you are not mentally sound when the challenges and tsunamis of life come at you, its gonna dribble you. For business executives, it is usually lonely at the top so you need to be mentally sound.

“Mental health is not even just businesses as in their staff but also the customers. Because a lot of times we don’t even know how our customers are feeling. A customer could come to patronize your service and they are in a very bad place and they come at you and you don’t even understand and you go after them and they go back to accuse you for having bad customer service.

“It is important that every business, schools, government, churches, institutions integrate and incorporate effective mental health policies into their operations,” he said.

In furtherance of his devotion to raising awareness about mental health, Michael Amankwaa is set to embark on a cycling journey to Tamale with some friends.

He disclosed that he has taken him and his team of five persons four months to prepare for the trip and that he is confident that they will pass the challenge.

“When I tested my theory, the Michael Theory which is surmounting Kilimanjaro, I did it as Michael Amankwaa. When I came back, I asked myself how can I do it with other people? Let’s see if it also works. So, I decided to come up with an idea to cycle from Accra to Tamale and back. So, its from the south of Ghana to the North of Ghana and back in ten days. When I said it, five people decided to join me,” he said.