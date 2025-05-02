Organised Labour Criticizes Mahama Over Worsening Galamsey Menace

Ghana’s Organised Labour has publicly rebuked President John Mahama’s administration for failing to curb illegal mining activities, known as galamsey, which they claim have intensified environmental degradation since he took office five months ago.

During the 2025 May Day celebrations at Accra’s Independence Square, labour representatives highlighted the rapid destruction of forests and water bodies, urging immediate government intervention.

“We are surprised that, five months into your reign, the galamsey menace is getting worse,” a spokesperson for Organised Labour stated during the event. “The destruction of our environment is increasing with rapidity.” The group called on Mahama to revoke Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462, a regulatory framework governing mining sector operations suspended by his predecessor, rather than amending it. They cited a letter from the previous administration that had halted the instrument to mitigate galamsey’s environmental impact, though specifics of the document were not disclosed.

Galamsey has plagued Ghana for decades, with successive governments struggling to balance artisanal mining’s economic role against its ecological toll. Mahama’s administration had pledged stricter enforcement and community-based reforms during its campaign, but labour leaders argue progress remains elusive. The demand to revoke LI 2462 reflects broader frustrations over perceived regulatory inertia, as illegal miners continue to exploit land and waterways with impunity.

Environmental experts note that galamsey not only devastates ecosystems but also contaminates water sources critical for agriculture and public health. Past initiatives, including military-led crackdowns and licensing reforms, have yielded temporary gains, often undermined by corruption and limited resources. Organised Labour’s critique underscores mounting pressure on the government to prioritize sustainable solutions, particularly as rural communities reliant on mining face dwindling alternatives.

The Mahama administration has yet to respond publicly to the demands. However, the challenge aligns with Ghana’s broader struggle to align environmental preservation with economic needs in a sector that employs over a million citizens informally. As debates over resource governance intensify, the government’s next steps will likely shape both ecological resilience and political credibility ahead of future elections.