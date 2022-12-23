Organised Labour welcomes decision to exempt pension funds from domestic Debt Exchange Programmme

Organised labor has called off its intended indefinite strike following the exemption of pension funds from the Domestic Dept Exchange Programme.

Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of Trade Union Congress (TUC), at a press briefing, said government had decided to grant exemption to all pension funds in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

This followed negotiations between the Congress and governmen.

He said the exemption would protect workers retirement benefits and ensure security of pension funds.

“I officially call off the intended strike which was to occur on December 19, 2022,” he said, urging workers to be at work.

“Government has responded to our call for the exemption of pension funds from the domestic debt exchange programme.

“We will like to thank government for listening to us, we thank the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Employment and Labor Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah and the Minister for National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah for their comprehensive response”, he said.

He urged government to continue to create space, bring down inflation and stabilise the country, adding that government and organised labour would work together to explore mutual benficial options within debt sustainability limits, and promote macroeconomic stability and economic recovery in the spirit of social partnership.