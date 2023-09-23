Organisers of Demonstrations must respect the law – Gary Nimako

Gary Nimako Marfo, a lawyer and Director of Legal Affairs for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized the importance of respecting the law in relation to the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organized by Democracy Hub.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, he stated that the organizers should have complied with the injunction served by the police and not proceeded with the protest. Proceeding with the protest after the injunction is considered a violation of the law, specifically contempt.

He acknowledged that while the law permits demonstrations, there are also regulatory bodies that govern how these demonstrations should be conducted. He expressed concern that the organizers continued with the protest despite being served with an application to halt the activity.

Regarding allegations of police manhandling, He suggested that the protesters should file a complaint with the police. He mentioned that no such complaint has been lodged so far.

Contrary to the organizers’ claim that they had not been served any court process by the Ghana Police Service, the police stated that they had filed an application at the court and successfully served the organizers through their lawyers. The protest continued for three days, resulting in the arrest of 49 protesters, including journalists.

Mr. Nimako maintained that the organizers were indeed served, stating that he had seen the proof of service. He argued that when a clerk or secretary in one’s chambers is served, it is considered as good as being personally served.

Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini disagreed with Nimako’s assertion that the protest organizers could be held in contempt under the circumstances of this protest.

Despite the arrests, the three-day protest continued, with protesters defying heavy rains and gathering in front of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. They expressed their unwavering desire for a transformed country, raising their voices even in the face of riot control police.