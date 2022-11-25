Organisers promise to deliver mega ‘Avenor Tutudoza’ grand durbar

Organisers of this year’s ‘Avenor Tutudoza’ festival celebrated by the people of Avenor have stated that this year’s celebration would exhibit another great sign of future growth and progress within the Traditional Area.

They expressed excitement about the return of the festival. The theme for the festival is “Empowering and Awakening the Natives of Avenor to Take Responsibility Towards the Development of Avenor.”

The celebration of the festival took a break due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and this year’s celebration is the third edition.

Togbui Tali Gafatsi Ill, a member of the festival’s Central Planning Committee, explained to the Ghana News Agency that the committee had already experienced massive participation in some activities ahead of the grand durbar on Saturday.

“Our health walk, pilgrimage to Datsutagba, street jams, and others recorded huge participation from residents and citizens of Avenor,” he said.

Other events earmarked for celebration ahead of the grand durbar include, musical concerts, paying homage to Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor and President of the Avenor Traditional Council at Avenorpeme, the traditional capital of Avenor, and others.

The festival is literally a call on all sons and daughters of Avenor and non-indigenes to visit and see what area is made of and support in building a vibrant traditional area.

The celebration would also see a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a proposed ultra-modern Traditional Council office complex.

Many dignitaries, including government officials, Chiefs and Queen mothers would grace the grand celebration at Akatsi, which is slated for Saturday, November 26.

All private events such as funerals and others have since been banned by the Traditional Council during the period.