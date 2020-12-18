Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), a global organization predominantly working on justice issues, has donated sanitary items to inmates of some seven police cells in Kumasi.

The items, which included; packs of toilet papers, boxes of washing soaps and powder, cleaning detergents, nose masks, packs of bottled and sachet water are meant to support the police and inmates stay healthy, especially in this COVID-19 era.

Beneficiary police cells were the Central, Suntreso, Suame, Zongo, Asokwa, Airport and Tech Police Stations.

Madam Dorcas Asieduwaa Acquaye, Head of the Kumasi Office of CHRI, said the donation was part of a COVID-19 intervention programme the organization was embarking on.

This is being done in partnership with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) aimed at supporting the Ghana Police Service and Prisons Service to manage COVID-19 and other communicable diseases of inmates.

She noted that the hard work of personnel of the security services to the country and humanity at large, could not be over-emphasized and pleaded with stakeholders to be actively involved in justice delivery issues.

Madam Acquaye stated that the Kumasi office of CHRI had already made donations to the Central Prisons in Kumasi.

Superintendent of Police Mr. Samuel Osei, District Commander, Central Police Station, receiving the items on behalf of the station expressed gratitude to the organization and pledged to use them for the intended purposes.