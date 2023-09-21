Organization of Islamic Cooperation Engages US State Department

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 78th session in New York, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) H. E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met with H. E. Uzra Zeya, US State Department Under-Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.

‏The meeting discussed the joint efforts to follow up on the outcome of the strategic dialogue between the OIC and the United States.

‏On the other hand، the two sides exchanged views on many regional and international issues.

‏The meeting was attended by H. E. Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhit، Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian، Cultural and Social Affairs -Special Envoy of the Secretary-General to Afghanistan، H.E Ambassador Hameed Ajibaiye Opeloyeru، Permanent Observer of the OIC to the UN in New York، and from the American side، Ms. Sara Menkara, Special Adviser to the US Secretary of State for Persons with Disabilities.