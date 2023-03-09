Organized Labour charges EC to consult political stakeholders

Organized Labour has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to consult all political party actors, build on consensus to prevent technical issues which have the potential to create tension in the country”.

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) who made the statement explained that since the dispensation of the 1992 Constitution, political parties have formed the bedrock upon which Ghana’s democracy has evolved.

He said the role played by these political parties has contributed immensely to making Ghana the beacon of hope for the African continent, therefore the EC Chairperson and the leadership of the commission must engage all stakeholders and not behave as a “take it or leave it offer”.

Mr Koomson gave the caution at the Ghana News Agency Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform when reacting to the ongoing debate, and parliamentary discourse on continuous Voters Registration Constitutional Instrument (CI) which has drawn divergent arguments from parliamentarians, political parties, civil society organizations, and the public.

The GFL General Secretary directed the EC to reconstitute the Inter Party-Advisory Committees (IPAC) which according to him have brought some cordiality and diplomacy between parties and catalyzed an indirect decision-making process on our electoral process since its inception.

He recounted that the concept of IPAC was conceived by the EC based on experiences gained from the 1992 general elections, based on which the Commission came under intense criticism especially from political parties in opposition ranging from the electoral process or the conduct of the polls and suspicion.

Mr Koomson noted that the current political environment is not different from what pertained after the 1992 elections, “we expect the EC to work with all political parties with respect and not portray itself as an appendix of any political party”.

Mr. Koomson urged the EC to scan the environment for the actions and inactions of political parties both in opposition and in government and the conduct of the electorate and other stakeholders in the electoral systems to build bridges to accommodate views in “a give-and-take manner”.

He said no one is against any reforms aimed at improving the electoral systems, “let us go back to the basis for which IPAC was formed,” stressing that “IPAC was formed to bring together representatives of the political parties on a monthly basis with members of the EC to discuss and try to build a consensus on electoral issues.

“Representatives of the international donor community that have assisted the electoral process were also invited to observe proceedings at IPAC, this is what we must do currently to address the issues at stake on the CI”.

The GFL General Secretary reminded the current advocates for electoral reforms, “that call for reforms have also been part of the political and electoral system, people must not be trumpeting the call with dynamism as if they are the first proponents of electoral reforms in Ghana”.

Mr. Koomson revealed that electoral reforms have become part of Ghana’s electoral system, stressing “it is in fact a four-year ritual as politicians, always try to take advantage of the electoral system, hence the need for constant and periodic reforms”.

He, therefore, called on the EC to go back to the drawing table, and listen to other political parties, civil society organizations, media, religious and traditional leaders, and broader society to share ideas on the new CI.