Organizers of 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair meet Netherlands Ambassador

Leadership of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the organisers of the 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair have paid a courtesy visit to Mr Jeroen Verheul, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ghana.

The primary purpose of the visit was to extend an invitation to the Ambassador for the upcoming Volta Trade and Investment Fair scheduled to take place from November 26th to December 10th this year.

Dr Humphrey Ayim-Darke, President of AGI, who led the delegation, disclosed that the encounter was also to explore potential areas of collaboration.

The delegation, during the meeting, which was held in Accra, briefed Mr Verheul and his team about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Climate Action Workshop to be held on December 4, during the fair.

Ambassador Verheul, in his response, lauded the initiative and indicated that they would provide technical expertise for the programme.

He conveyed his readiness to support the Fair, which includes the sponsorship of select Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) who have benefited from the Embassy’s programmes.

The SMEs would have the opportunity to showcase their products at the Fair.

Additionally, Mr Verheul discussed the available avenues for collaboration and support that the Kingdom of the Netherlands could extend to the AGI.

Notably, this year’s Annual General Meeting of the AGI would mark a first, as it is scheduled to take place in the Volta Regional Capital as part of the larger Volta Fair initiative.

The delegation also included Mrs. Grace Amey-Obeng, Vice President of AGI, Ralph Ayitey, Treasurer, Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of AGI Eastern, Volta, and Oti, Fred Avornyo, Chief Operations Officer of the Volta Fair, and Mama Blemali III, Queenmother of Afife.