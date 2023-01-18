Organizers open nomination for 2022 Ghana Beverage Awards

The Global Media Alliance (GMA), main organiser of the Ghana Beverage Awards, has opened nominations for the 2022 Awards to recognise and acknowledge the roles played by individual beverage companies to promote national development.

The 2022 Awards scheme includes two new categories – The “Beverage Campaign of the Year” and the “Indigenous Campaign Brand of the Year”.

Categories usually rewarded are Fruit Drink of the Year, Beer of the Year, Carbonated Soft Drink of the Year, Liqueur of the Year, Bitters of the Year, Cocoa/Chocolate Product of the Year, Energy Drink of the Year and International Beer of the Year.

Others are RTD of the Year, Water of the Year, CSR Company of the Year, Manufacturing Company of the Year, International Spirit of the Year, Dairy Product of the Year, and Product of the Year.

Mr Ernest Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer, GMA, said the awards scheme was an avenue for rewarding deserving brands for exuding excellence in the industry and helping to promote economic growth.

The advertisements done by the Beverage industry, he said, also promoted the media landscape and contributed to the welfare of its staff and the populace.

“Let’s bear in mind we all have a role to play as we recognise the brands, their creativity and innovation,” he said.

Madam Ama Amoah, a Council Member, Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana, said the beverage industry had seen a remarkable growth in local and international markets over the years.

“It has seen an increase in the number of new entries making the space very competitive. The Ghana Beverage Awards has, therefore, come to promote the highest standard of production of wholesome product to the consumer,” she added.

Madam Amoah encouraged all citizens and consumers of beverages to participate fully in the exercise by nominating their favourite brands as soon as possible.

Mr. Jerry Ofori, Head of events, GMA, explained that after the nominations, the public would be given the opportunity to vote for the “Product of the Year.”

Prior to the awards ceremony, he said there would be a Beverage Forum in February for beverage companies and consumers to discuss pertinent issues about the industry and its products for improvement.

Afterward, there would be an industrial tour to beverage industries with Judges ahead of the awards to assess the processes and machinery used in the companies and how they produced their end products.

Mr Samuel Aggrey, General Secretary, Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, said the industry had continued to see growth alongside the proliferation of beverage companies and products since the Awards scheme was introduced.

However, he said the Association was looking forward to having a unique industry that was comparable to other international brands.

He urged industry players to keep up the momentum and maintain the standard they had maintained to grow to their current statuses.

To nominate the best brands, he directed the public to visit www.ghanabeverageawards.com.

The Ghana Beverage Awards is supported by the Consumer Protection Agency, Food Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, CIMG, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Perception Management International, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Ghana Tourism Authority.