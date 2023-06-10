Organsiers of Ghana Energy Awards, SIGA collaborate to assess institutions

The organisers of the Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) has consulted the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) for data on organisations to guide its assessment ahead of this year’s event.

The leadership of the Energy Media Group (EMG), the organisers of the Awards, paid a courtesy call on the management of SIGA as part of the consultative process.

The visit was one in a series of planned activities, and forms part of preparations toward the awards event this year, a news brief shared with the Ghana News Agency stated.

During the visit, Mr Henry Teinor, the Event Director, and Chief Executive of EMG, said the visit was to establish cordial relations with the Authority.

He added that the GEA was looking to work with SIGA to access data and information to ascertain the true corporate environment of the organisations.

Mr Kwame Agyemang Budu, representing the Director-General of SIGA, Mr Edward Boateng, said SIGA was ready to assist the Awards Secretariat.

Mr Kwame Jantuah, Chairman of the Awards Panel, said the partnership with SIGA was in order as both the Awards Scheme and the Authority hoped to build the sector’s institutions for the future.

The Ghana Energy Awards is an initiative that aims to recognise the innovation and excellence of the players, organizations and institutions in the sector and their contributions to the country’s development.

Every year, the event organisers embark on some activities that culminate in the main awards event in November. The courtesy calls are the first in this series of those events.

The Ghana Energy Awards features both competitive and non-competitive categories, including the Energy Personality of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.