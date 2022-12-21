Orphanage survivor launched third book

Deborah Dzifah Tamakloe, an acclaimed orphans and vulnerable children’s advocate, has launched her third book titled: Family Based vs. Institutional Care: Best approaches to caring for orphans and vulnerable children.

The launch, which took place at the Bethany Christian Services on Saturday, was attended by many of the country’s Child and gender activists, Founders of NGOs, social workers, and many others.

At the event, the author, Deborah Dzifah Tamakloe, said the book was written to sensitize society on the best approaches to use in caring for orphans and vulnerable children (OVC).

As a young adult who experienced living in an orphanage, the author seeks to divulge the best way society should care for OVCs.

“The book provides a comprehensive account of foster care, adoption, and institutional care (orphanages) in Ghana and the options available in-country for out-of-home children. It examines the socio-legal, political, cultural, and economic dynamics of caring for children who cannot live with their families and need alternative care for one reason or another.

According to the Author, “we all want the best for children, but sometimes, creating a poor choice is not a good idea”.

“Fundamentally, orphanages are flawed solutions from a human rights perspective and a child development perspective. Every child needs a family and a permanent home; orphanages don’t provide that permanency. Orphanages kick children out at 18 when these teenagers need the support of family the most. Family is endless, and the child is never kicked out. Instead of taking care of “orphans” in orphanages — many of whom have parents or family members willing to care for them, how about society and institutions liaising to reconnect them to family and reorient these families to take care of them, she said”

Ms. Tamakloe stated that the book would help its readers to make the right decisions in caring for children.

She shared at the panel discussion that every family is unique, “however, creating a “perfect” orphanage for a child might, on the surface, help today but will pose many problems in the future. Orphanages, even the good ones, are bad for kids. She revealed that, let’s advocate for reintegrating children back into their biological families”.

“Sometimes, after living apart from family for so long, the kids are hesitant to return to their families. It isn’t as we see on the surface. When a family has broken apart, it isn’t easy to put it back together again. The parts don’t fit anymore. That’s why it’s so important that, wherever possible, children are kept in families in the first place. She said that family dysfunctionality is real, and I am a victim.”

The author, Deborah Dzifah Tamakloe, is a care leaver, orphans and vulnerable children advocate, and an agricultural economist.

The book was published by OAfrica, an NGO involved in advocacy for positive behavior change around child rights. Ibrand Ghana illustrated the book cover.