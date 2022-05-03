Orphans trained in robotics building and talent management

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation, charitable arm of Vodafone Ghana, has mobilized and trained the inmates of two orphanages in building robotics and managing their talents as part of its ‘Birthday Stars’ initiative.

The Birthday Stars initiative brings together staff of Vodafone Ghana and other influential individuals celebrating their birthdays within each month to mobilize funds, logistics and expertise to support and make impacts on the lives of vulnerable and needy people.

The exercise saw the inmates of the orphanages, “Nyame Nsa” and “Haven of Hope” at Teacher Mante in the Eastern Region, being brought together to be trained comprehensively in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), in areas such as robotics and coding among others.

Beneficiaries were also screened for Hepatitis B and other medical conditions in partnership with Erith Health Service Limited, who also donated books and clothing to the orphanages as well as the Presbyterian School in the community.

As a partner on Vodafone’s Kindred Partnership Programme, World Vision International also donated 3,500 pieces of lab cloth to the Community Health Planning and Services compound at Teacher Mante to aid in effective delivery of healthcare.

Reverend Amaris Nana Perbi, the Head, Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said the April edition factored in activities ranging from ones that excited the inmates to those with positive impacts on their lives.

The Foundation, he said thought it resourceful to engage influential individuals who celebrated their birthday in April like Dr Angela Dwamena Aboagye of Ark Foundation (providers of shelter and compassionate care for abused persons), Okyeame Kwame, a highlife artiste, Qwesi Oteng, a Gospel musician, and Alfred Ocansey, a Broadcast Journalist to mentor and groom the children.

Rev. Perbi said the partnership went a long way to make the exercise a more productive and impactful one.

“We will partner more people towards the upcoming Mother’s Day to make the May Edition a more fruitful and resourceful one,” he added.

Mr Samuel Appiah Danquah, the Deputy Administrator, Project, Nyame Nsa Orphanage, thanked Vodafone Ghana Foundation for the generous initiative.

“After taking the children through STEM, they are very happy. The skills given to them have boosted their morale to take away the inferiority complex within them. This can give them a great future because it has motivated them a lot and I believe it will guard them to make the right decisions in life,” he added.

Mr Alfred Ocansey, a Broadcast Journalist who joined the mentors, lauded Vodafone for the initiative, which he said well inspired the children.

“I think its amazing and has really inspired the children. It’s the best way of spreading love and making sure such vulnerable children have hope for the future ahead of them.

“So on behalf of Okyeame Kwame, Qwesi Oteng, and Dr. Angela, Ark Foundation, we want to say a big thank you to Vodafone Ghana Foundation for the opportunity to be a part of this impact making initiative and we wish them all the very best,” he added.