You don’t compete to preside over a position of trust, either finance or administration, for people and think you are not accountable to those who emplaced you.

In leadership, there must always be responsibility and ACCOUNTABILITY. So give accurate account on how campaign funds were spent.

If NPP prides in its cliché as a party that believes in the rule of law, then the conclusion is reached based on reason, and with established evidence in moral and ethical values, justice and fairness, clearance of civility and clarity of political agenda, accountability and transparency.

Indeed, we are in a party that points to civilization as the mother of good governance. That’s why in his coronation speech, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said: “The Door of Civilization is opened and a New Dawn has come”

A party whose foundation is anchored on rule of law ought to promote political freedom in socioeconomic development to show to the world that NPP is a party that surely cares about the welfare of its people and satisfies desires and brings pleasure to minds.

We can’t be happy and satisfied when we are doubting the leadership on how funds and donations for the immediate past electoral campaign were collected and distributed.

How can we be happy when we do not know how much support was raise, in cash and in kind, into the national campaign fund and how it was disbursed to the constituencies and to the coordinators?

There and then, we could have known how much of campaign funds was savaged into the pockets of political scavengers, scammers and fraudsters. If you cannot account for campaign funds, how do you accounts for public funds and finance?

I appeal to all those who hate to be cheated on, abused, used and abandoned to call for account transcripts on how campaign monies were spent to determine if there were any financial irregularities or misappropriation.