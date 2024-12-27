Osagyefo Ampem Foundation Partners with Trans Sahara Industries to Provide Electric Bicycles to Wenchi Traditional Area

In a move to enhance mobility and improve access to education, healthcare, and farming opportunities, the Osagyefo Ampem Foundation has entered into a five-year partnership with Trans Sahara Industries to supply electric bicycles to the citizens of the Wenchi Traditional Area in Ghana’s Bono region.

This initiative aims to ease the daily struggles of students, nurses, and farmers, many of whom currently endure long walks to their respective destinations.

The partnership was officially announced by Osagyefo Ampem Anyye Amoampong Tabrako III, the Omanhene of Wenchi, during the annual Yam Festival in Wenchi, underscoring the community’s ongoing efforts to improve the lives of its members. The initiative, dubbed “Our Wheels of Change,” is part of the Foundation’s broader mission to improve transportation options and access to vital services in the region.

Trans Sahara Industries, a leading Ghanaian company specializing in electric micromobility solutions, has committed to donating 100 electric bicycles annually for the next five years to support this initiative. These bicycles will benefit individuals who face challenges accessing education and healthcare due to the geographic constraints of the Wenchi Municipality. The first batch of bicycles was handed over during the Yam Festival, marking the start of the collaboration.

Founded by the Omanhene, the Osagyefo Ampem Foundation aims to improve the social and economic welfare of the people in the Wenchi Traditional Area and beyond. This partnership will serve as a significant step in reducing the travel burden on community members, particularly children who need to walk long distances to reach schools, as well as healthcare workers and farmers who face similar challenges.

In his address during the festival, Osagyefo Ampem Anyye Amoampong Tabrako III also extended his congratulations to Alhaji Seidu Haruna, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Wenchi, following his victory in the December 2024 elections. The Omanhene pledged his full support for the new MP, urging the people of Wenchi to unite and set aside political differences to foster development in the region.

This initiative not only aims to improve transportation but also represents a commitment to empowering the community of Wenchi, providing them with the tools needed to thrive in education, healthcare, and agriculture.