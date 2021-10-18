OSCE: Separatists hinder work of observers in eastern Ukraine

Staff members from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have been prevented from carrying out their work in eastern Ukraine, according to their own statements.

In Horlivka in the Donetsk separatist region, the organization’s vehicles were blocked at the hotel car park, the OSCE announced early Monday.

In addition, an OSCE patrol was denied access to the Donetsk region on Sunday. In the Luhansk region, however, the OSCE was able to move normally, the organization told dpa.

The background for the tension is the arrest of an officer from the Luhansk separatists, who was monitoring adherence to the ceasefire, in a demilitarized section of the front near the village of Zolote last Wednesday.

The Ukrainian secret service SBU justified this by saying that the man had been spying on abandoned positions of the Ukrainian army.

According to the Luhansk separatists, preparations were being made in the area for the planned opening of a road crossing between government and rebel territory.

Parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions along the Russian border have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

According to UN estimates, more than 13,000 people have been killed as a result of the fighting. A peace plan is on hold.