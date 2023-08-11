Osebo the Zaraman and SDK to host August 12 comedy express

Your favorite monthly comedy show, Comedy Express is coming your way again.

The show has become the comedy bus stop for many comedy lovers as every edition, the organizers try and add an element to the show that would excite more than just the acts being billed.

This month’s edition, dubbed the “All Black Edition”, will see two of Ghana’s internent sensations, the most fashionable Osebo the Zara Man and SDK host the show. These two helming the affairs of the night promises to be nothing but a fun experience.

Happening on Saturday, August 12, 2023, the acts billed to perform on the night include, MjtheComedian, Jeneral Ntatia, Lekzy DeComic and DKB. The show starts at 7pm sharp inside the Snap Cinemas (A.M.A Building). Tickets are selling at GhC 100.00 for Regular and GhC 200.00 for VIP. For further tickets inquiry or purchase, contact 055-813-4734 or dial the short code *713*33*55#.

The dress code for the event is All Black. So, brace yourselves for an evening filled with non-stop, side-splitting jokes. Come out in your numbers and witness the explosion of comedy like you have never seen before. There would be an after party at Vienna City

Source: Fenuku Augustine