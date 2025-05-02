Osei Agyeman Dua Commends Mahama for Youth-Focused Appointments Despite Missing MCE Slot

Despite not securing the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juabeng North, Hon. Osei Agyeman Dua has expressed strong support for President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC leadership, praising their commitment to empowering the youth and driving development in the Eastern Region.

Speaking after the official list of MCE appointments was released, Hon. Dua noted that while he had hoped to serve in the role, he accepts the party’s decision and is ready to support the nominee, Samuel Adongo, in the spirit of unity and progress.

“We are all fighting for that position to help the party and the constituency move forward in development,” he said. “If I wasn’t selected and my brother got the nod, that’s fair. We are in this together.”

He commended the party for conducting a fair vetting process, acknowledging that Adongo emerged as the most qualified candidate.

Hon. Dua called for unity among supporters, urging them to rally behind the new appointee to ensure success in the 2028 general elections.

“Let’s work hard so that the 2028 victory, bigger than what we got in 2024, will be ours,” he stated.

Hon. Dua also lauded President Mahama for showing significant commitment to the Eastern Region through high-level appointments, citing examples such as Dr. Edward Omane Boamah’s role as Minister for Defence and the appointment of the Asuogyaman MP to the Finance Ministry.

“President Mahama has done a lot for the Eastern Region. His recognition of our efforts and potential means a lot to us. We are very appreciative,” he added.

He ended with optimism, expressing confidence that his contributions will not be forgotten by the party leadership. “I believe the President will not forget me as well,” he said with hope.

The comments by Hon. Dua reflect growing party cohesion and optimism within the NDC’s Eastern Region base, as the Mahama administration continues to reward grassroots loyalty with opportunities for leadership.