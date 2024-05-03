Osei Asibey Optimistic Ghana Quartet Will Qualify For Paris 2024

Ghana is at the 2024 World Athletics Relays championship which takes place at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas on May 4 and 5, 2024.

This championship serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, attracting the world’s top-performing athletes from over 40 countries. Ghana’s primary objective is to qualify the men’s 4 x 100m relay team.

The Ghanaian 4x100m men’s relay team, currently ranked 15th globally, is focused on accumulating points or securing an automatic qualification.

They recently participated in the 2023 African Games and the Penn Relays, clinching second place on both occasions behind Nigeria and Jamaica.

Ghana 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati who missed the Penn Relays, has joined forces with Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Sean Safo-Antwi, and Joseph Paul Amoah to bolster Ghana’s chances of securing Olympic qualification.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, Vice Ptesident of Ghana Athletics is very optimistic and confident that the Ghana quarte team will make it. “Am sure they will make it” he stressed.

He appealed to corporate Ghana to support the training and camping of athletes as they prepare for major competitions.