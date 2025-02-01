Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Criticizes Speaker Bagbin Over MP Suspensions, Questions Legal Authority

Former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has strongly condemned Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s decision to suspend four Members of Parliament (MPs) following the chaotic scenes during a recent vetting session.

In an interview with Joy News on Saturday, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu argued that the Speaker overstepped his legal authority, as neither the Standing Orders of Parliament nor the Constitution grants him the power to impose such suspensions.

The controversy stems from the disturbances that erupted during the vetting session on Thursday, January 30, which led to the Speaker’s decision to suspend the MPs involved. While Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu acknowledged that the Speaker acted in line with Order 342 of the new Standing Orders, he questioned the legitimacy of the suspension.

“The Speaker is right to have availed himself of the imperative of Order 342 of the new Standing Orders,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated. “However, the question to ask is from where the Speaker is deriving his authority. Neither the Standing Orders nor the Constitution grants the Speaker any of such authority.”

The former Majority Leader argued that the Speaker’s actions were not only premature but also exceeded the legal framework governing parliamentary procedures. “The Speaker has not only jumped the gun but has gone outside the prescription of the law to impose his sanction. His own attitude and conduct is questionable,” he observed.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s criticism highlights a growing debate over the limits of the Speaker’s powers and the need for adherence to established parliamentary rules. His remarks suggest that the Speaker’s decision may have been driven by personal discretion rather than a clear legal mandate, raising concerns about the precedent it sets for future parliamentary proceedings.

The suspension of the MPs has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the Speaker’s firm stance on maintaining order, while others, like Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, argue that such actions must be grounded in clear legal authority. The incident underscores the delicate balance between enforcing discipline in Parliament and respecting the constitutional and procedural boundaries that govern its operations.

As the debate continues, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s critique serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and adherence to the rule of law within Ghana’s legislative body. His call for a more measured and legally sound approach to addressing parliamentary misconduct reflects broader concerns about the need for transparency and fairness in the conduct of parliamentary affairs.

The fallout from this incident may prompt a closer examination of the Standing Orders and the Speaker’s powers, potentially leading to reforms aimed at ensuring that disciplinary actions are both effective and legally justified. For now, the controversy remains a focal point of discussion, highlighting the challenges of maintaining order and integrity in Ghana’s Parliament.