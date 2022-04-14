Osei Kyeretwie Senior High launches 85th anniversary

Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS), the first second cycle educational institution in the Ashanti Region, has officially launched its 85th anniversary celebrations in a colorful ceremony in Kumasi.

Series of activities have been lined up as part of the celebrations with a grand durbar scheduled for October 8, this year, to climax it.

Several prominent alumni of the school attended the launch of the anniversary which is on the theme, “85 years of holistic education: the OKESS story.

Various speakers took turns walking students through the history of the school by sharing nostalgic memories to encourage them to do more to protect the enviable records of the school as the current crop of students.

Established in 1937 as Asante Collegiate by Rev. J.T. Roberts at Asafo, the school was absolved by the Ministry of Education in 1958 and relocated to Dichemso in 1968, where it was named after Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh II, the then Asantehene.

It has over the years produced many prominent Ghanaians including the current occupant of the Golden Stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and also won many laurels in the area of academics, sports and other co-curricular activities.

Mr. Ernest Owusu- Ansah, Chairman of the Board of Governors said the school’s history had been a mixed bag of successes and challenges, but it had largely lived up to expectations.

“The school has been able to combine academic excellence with sporting prowess. The emphasis on holistic development of students as opposed to placing sole importance on academic achievements has been the hallmark of this noble institution,” he said.

He noted that the focus on holistic training of students was anchored on the fact that each student was unique and deserved to be given the opportunity to exhibit his or her God given talent.

Mr. Owusu Ansah who doubles as the President of the Old Students Association, pledged the unwavering support of the alumni towards the development of the school until it achieves a first class status.

Nana Ofosuhene Appenteng, the Akyempemhene of Obogu Traditional Area who chaired the occasion charged students, staff and the alumni to commit themselves to the core values of the school which are hard work, truth, honesty and service as reflected in the motto of the school.

He said the 85th anniversary offered a great opportunity for all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to uphold and defend the OKESS banner and prioritise the development of the school.

He underlined the need to take stock of the journey so far and strategise the way forward to transform OKESS into a school of choice for every Ghanaian child.

Mr. Michael Mensah, Headmaster of the school said the gathering of prominent past students of the school to mark such huge milestone in its history depicts how far the school had come from a humble beginning.

He praised the alumni for their continuous support over the years and urged the students to take inspiration from the important personalities who had also passed through the school to become responsible citizens in future.