Osei Owusu Declined Bawumia’s Running Mate Offer Over Health Concerns

Joseph Osei Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has revealed that he was once a top contender to be Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate in the 2024 elections but turned down the offer due to health concerns.

In a candid interview on Asetene Pa with Akoto Mansa, Osei Owusu disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership had approached him for the role, with even then-President Nana Akufo-Addo personally urging him to accept the position.

“I was in line to become the running mate of the NPP, but I had to decline the offer because of my health at the time,” Osei Owusu stated. He added that President Akufo-Addo had called him to seek an explanation for his refusal, but he remained firm in his decision. “I stood my ground,” he emphasized.

Following Osei Owusu’s withdrawal, the NPP ultimately selected Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, as Bawumia’s running mate. However, the party went on to suffer a significant defeat in the elections, a result that has since fueled speculation about whether Osei Owusu’s rejection played a role in the NPP’s loss.

While Osei Owusu did not directly comment on the election outcome, his revelation has sparked discussions within political circles about the potential impact of his decision. Some analysts argue that his experience and influence could have bolstered the NPP’s campaign, while others contend that the party’s challenges ran deeper than the choice of a running mate.

This disclosure sheds light on the behind-the-scenes negotiations and decisions that shape political campaigns, highlighting the personal sacrifices and considerations that often go unnoticed. Osei Owusu’s prioritization of his health over political ambition underscores the human element in politics, a reminder that even in the high-stakes world of elections, personal well-being can take precedence.

As the NPP reflects on its electoral performance, Osei Owusu’s revelation adds another layer to the ongoing analysis of what went wrong—and what might have been.