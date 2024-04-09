Osibor Boxing, Ashanti Warrior Target World Title

Mr. Gordon Frimpong, manager of the new National Featherweight Boxing Champion, Stanley Nyantekyi, known as ‘Ashanti Warrior,’ hinted that their next target is to win Africa, Commonwealth, and world titles.

He congratulated his ward and all who supported the grand event at SG Mall in Kumasi, backed by the Asantehene.

The Osibor Promotions and Management Syndicate CEO predicted a better future for the boxing champion but cautioned to take gradual steps in targeting the world title. He revealed that Nyantekyi is the new energy in Ghana Boxing. “Everyone is talking about him everywhere, and we are moving step by step to the dreamland,” he said.

Mr. Frimpong, a young businessman who has been in Boxing for over 15 years, was a founding member of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) before deciding to fore Osibor Promotions.

“It has not been easy. I am the only one. I need support to make it bigger and better. It’s the passion which has led me to reach the national stage,” Mr. Frimpong said.

He appealed to companies and other organizations to support Sports, especially Osibor Boxing, because it takes much preparation and resources to win, defend, maintain, and progress as a champion.

He thanked the coaches, seconds, cutmen, sparring partners, gym mates, managers, and executives of the Bronx Boxing Gym.

He also hailed the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye, and the board for backing the organization of quality Boxing in the region.

Osibor Promotions has enjoyed some assistance from coaches and matchmakers but wants serious sponsorship from corporate Ghana to secure the nation and Africa another world champion.